Georgia’s win at Auburn, coupled with previous victories over ranked teams Florida and Notre Dame, was enough for the majority of voters to push the Bulldogs ahead of Alabama in the AP Top 25 rankings released Sunday.
LSU continues to hold down the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.
Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State and Florida round out the Top 10.
Auburn stayed in the Top 20 at No. 16, while Texas A&M, winners of four straight, is back in at No. 24 with a trip to Georgia coming up Saturday.
My Top 5: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. I struggled whether to keep Alabama at No. 4 – Georgia’s loss to South Carolina still bothers me – but the Bulldogs have turned the corner in the last three weeks and appear to be a more complete team right now than the Crimson Tide.
Rounding out Top 10: Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida and Penn State. Keep an eye on the Ducks. Since the opening loss to Auburn, Oregon has impressed. Oklahoma avoided disaster with a huge rally against Baylor to stay in the College Football Playoff picture.
Just behind: Baylor, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. Baylor had Oklahoma down 28-3 before losing the game 34-31 and likely any hopes of playoff consideration.
The next 5: Auburn, Iowa, Cincinnati, Memphis and SMU. Auburn and Iowa are the only teams in the Top 20 with three losses. The win over Oregon helps Auburn’s resume.
The final 5: Boise State, Appalachian State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Indiana. I kept Indiana in the final spot despite a close loss to Penn State.
In and out: I dropped Texas and Navy and brought in Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.
Jon’s Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Penn State, Baylor, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Auburn, Iowa, Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Boise State, Appalachian State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Indiana.
AP Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Baylor, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Auburn, Cincinnati, Memphis, Iowa, Boise State, SMU, Oklahoma State, Appalachian State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech.
