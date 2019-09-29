The big news of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday afternoon is Alabama leapfrogging Clemson after the Tigers escaped near disaster with a one-point win at North Carolina.
It extends Alabama's record to an amazing 12 seasons in a row that it has been No. 1 for at least one week in the AP poll.
After Auburn's impressive trouncing of Mississippi State, I slid the Tigers up another notch to No. 6 in my submitted votes, but they remain No. 7 in the rankings released.
My Top 5: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. It marked the first change in my Top 5 order since the preseason poll. Quite frankly, I considered dropping Clemson even further, but will give the defending national champs a mulligan this week after the close call to UNC.
Rounding out Top 10: Auburn, LSU, Wisconsin, Florida and Notre Dame. Last week I had LSU at No. 6 and Auburn right behind. After the Tigers’ dominating show on Saturday, and with LSU off, I pushed Auburn ahead of LSU. Giving up 38 points to Vandy last week by LSU still has me a little puzzled with the Bengal Tigers.
The next 5: Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Iowa and Washington. I flip-flopped Penn State and Texas. The Nittany Lions absolutely crushed Maryland and Texas had a bye week.
Just behind: Boise State, Michigan, Utah, Oklahoma State and UCF. A nice win by Oklahoma State over Kansas State earns my approval.
The final 5: Arizona State, Virginia, California, Michigan State and App State. Arizona State handing California its first loss brings the Sun Devils into my rankings.
In and out: I brought in Arizona State and Michigan State and dropped USC and Kansas State.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Wisconsin, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Iowa, Washington, Boise State, Michigan, Utah, Oklahoma State, UCF, Arizona State, Virginia, California, Michigan State, App State.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Iowa, Washington, Boise State, Utah, UCF, Michigan, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Virginia, SMU, Texas A&M.
