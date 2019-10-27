The highly-anticipated No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle in two weeks remains on target, though the teams have traded places.
LSU, following its 23-20 win over Auburn on Saturday, has leapfrogged Alabama into the No. 1 slot in the AP Top 25 rankings despite the Crimson Tide taking care of business by whipping Arkansas 48-7 behind the play of back-up quarterback Mac Jones.
With Alabama and LSU both having a bye week before the SEC showdown, it’s unlikely anything will change before the two square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Ohio State, ranked No. 3, could also make a strong argument for the No. 1 or No. 2 position, but will also enjoy a bye week before hosting Maryland on Nov. 9
As an AP voter this year, I kept my Top 3 from a week ago in the same order of Alabama, Ohio State and LSU when submitting my ballot Sunday morning.
Oklahoma, formerly No. 5, losing to Kansas State was the big news of the weekend as the Sooners stumbled to No. 10 in the AP rankings. Perhaps the famed Sooner Schooner wagon flipping on the field a week ago was a sign of the tumbling Oklahoma was about to take.
My Top 5: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Penn State. The Buckeyes continue to smash their opponents week after week and a 38-7 drubbing of Wisconsin on Saturday gives reason to consider moving them into the top slot. Yet with the way Alabama rolled without its star quarterback in disposing of Arkansas so effortlessly made me believe the Crimson Tide deserves to stay at No. 1.
Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Utah and Baylor. I moved Oregon above Georgia after the Ducks defeated a talented Washington State team. Utah had another solid win over California and unbeaten Baylor enters the Top 10 in my rankings.
The next 5: Auburn, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Michigan and SMU. Despite the narrow loss at LSU, Auburn only slid three spots in my rankings and two positions in the AP poll. The Tigers’ win over Oregon continues to carry a lot of weight.
Just behind: Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Appalachian State and Cincinnati. The Fighting Irish, ranked No. 8 in the AP poll this past week and No. 10 in my selections, took a whipping at the hands of a Michigan team that’s hard to figure. App State of the Sun Belt continues to rise.
The final 5: Kansas State, Memphis, Wake Forest, Boise State and San Diego State. The big upset over Oklahoma brings Kansas State (5-2) into the fold. San Diego State (7-1) enters the rankings at No. 25.
In and out: I brought back in Boise State after dropping them a week ago and added Kansas State and San Diego State. I dropped Texas, Arizona State and Iowa State.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Penn State, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Utah, Baylor, Auburn, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Michigan, SMU, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Memphis, Wake Forest, Boise State and San Diego State.
AP Top 25: LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma, Auburn, Baylor, Minnesota, Michigan, SMU, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Iowa, Appalachian State, Boise State, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Memphis and San Diego State.
