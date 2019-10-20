Ohio State moved up past Clemson and Wisconsin tumbled in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday afternoon.
The Buckeyes, No. 4 a week ago behind top-ranked Alabama, LSU and Clemson, are now in the third slot as Clemson goes to No. 4 followed by Oklahoma to round out the Top 5.
In my selections submitted to the AP on Sunday, I also moved Ohio State past Clemson, but have the Buckeyes at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3 in front of Clemson, my No. 2 last week, and Oklahoma.
Auburn, following its easy road win at Arkansas, is back in the Top 10 in the AP rankings at No. 9, which is where I had the Tigers this past week.
My Top 5: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma. I believe those five – along with Penn State – have distanced themselves from the pack. I’ve dropped Clemson two slots despite the Tigers winning at Louisville. From my view, Ohio State and LSU certainly have been more impressive than the defending champs in recent weeks.
Rounding out Top 10: Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Notre Dame. Auburn will either still be in the playoff discussion at this time next week or totally out of it depending on the result at LSU. As for Notre Dame, ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, I still need to see more out of the Irish to move them ahead of a Georgia team they lost to.
The next 5: Oregon, Utah, Baylor, Texas and Wisconsin. Oregon beating Washington and Utah beating Arizona State were really solid wins. I was tempted to drop Wisconsin further back after the shocking loss to Illinois, but I still believe the Badgers are a quality team that just hit a bump in the road.
Just behind: Minnesota, Michigan, SMU, Iowa and Appalachian State. Minnesota, SMU and Appalachian State are still among those without a blemish and are suddenly getting a lot of national attention.
The final 5: Arizona State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Memphis and Wake Forest. Figuring out the back end of the poll gets to be really difficult. I dropped Boise State, ranked No. 14 for me last week, completely out following the loss Saturday to BYU (3-4) and moved in a few other teams that I believe are more deserving.
In and out: I brought in Iowa State, Memphis and Wake Forest and dropped out Boise State, Missouri and Tulane.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Utah, Baylor, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, SMU, Iowa, Appalachian State, Arizona State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Memphis and Wake Forest.
AP Top 25: Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, Baylor, Texas, SMU, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Michigan, Iowa, Appalachian State, Boise State, Iowa State, Arizona State and Wake Forest.
