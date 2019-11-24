There were no changes Sunday in the top five teams of the AP Top 25 rankings as LSU still leads the pack followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.
The biggest news of the weekend was Oregon, No. 6 going into action Saturday, being upset at Arizona State, 31-28, and falling to No. 14 in the poll and out of playoff contention. Utah moved into the No. 6 spot, followed by Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor and Michigan.
My Top 5: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. A week after I jumped Georgia over Alabama, I considered moving Alabama back into the No. 4 slot after Georgia struggled to beat Texas A&M. However, the Bulldogs overall body of work is still stronger than that of the Crimson Tide.
Rounding out Top 10: Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor and Michigan. Utah is knocking on the door of a playoff spot if any of the teams above stumble in the least.
Just behind: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Auburn. In the AP poll, Oregon comes in at No. 14 and Auburn is sitting at No. 16, but I’ve got Auburn at No. 15 and one spot ahead of Oregon, the team the Tigers beat in the season opener.
The next 5: Oregon, Iowa, Cincinnati, Memphis and Boise State, which continues to keep me up really late every Saturday night with its games ending after midnight.
The final 5: Appalachian State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Navy and SMU. I knew Texas A&M would likely fall out of the AP poll, but I still believe the Aggies are one of the top 25 teams in the nation with their losses coming to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.
In and out: I dropped Indiana and brought back in Navy, which was a 35-28 winner over SMU.
Jon’s Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, Oregon, Iowa, Cincinnati, Memphis, Boise State, Appalachian State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Navy and SMU.
AP Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Baylor, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Notre Dame, Auburn, Memphis, Cincinnati, Iowa, Boise State, Oklahoma State, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Navy, Southern Cal.
