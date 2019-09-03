Coaches often say a team improves the most from the first game to the second game. As a voter for the Associated Press Top 25 football poll this season, the changes from the preseason poll to the one after the first full week of games is often significant as well.
After all, the preseason poll is based mainly off how a team finished a year ago and how much talent returns – thus it’s often a guessing game at best.
Yet when the final game of the first full week of action concluded Monday night with an expected Notre Dame win over Louisville, there were really no real surprises for voters to deal with in submitting their picks.
Only one team that was ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll suffered a loss – and that was No. 11 Oregon being beaten by No. 16 Auburn.
Where Auburn landed when the rankings were released Tuesday was the biggest story as the Tigers moved from No. 16 to No. 10, while Oregon, which had been ranked No. 11, slid back to 16.
My preseason rankings had Auburn at No. 12, just behind Oregon, so I moved the Tigers up three spots to No. 9 in the selections I submitted.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma, in that order. The AP rankings are the same for the first three, but have Oklahoma at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5. All five had dominant wins, thus were easy picks to remain in the Top 5.
Rounding out Top 10: My submissions were LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn and Texas to round out the Top 10. Auburn was my preseason No. 12 pick, so moving the Tigers up three spots was an easy call after the big win. I also moved LSU ahead of Michigan, now matching up with the same slots as AP.
The next five: I went with Utah, Washington, Florida, Penn State and Notre Dame. I had Florida at No. 10 in the preseason poll, but just wasn’t impressed with the Gators despite the win over Miami. I kept Notre Dame at No. 15, while the Irish are now No. 8 in the AP poll. Like Florida, which is ranked No. 11 in the AP poll, I still need to see more from Notre Dame to move them into the Top 10 on my picks.
Just behind: I’ve got Oregon at No. 16, followed by Wisconsin, Washington State, Michigan State and Syracuse. Oregon, despite the loss to Auburn, looks like a Top 10-caliber team to me and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see the Ducks there at some point in the season.
The final 5: I went with Stanford, Army, Iowa, UCF and Boise State. I dropped out Mississippi State and Iowa State, who I had ranked in the preseason. Both won, but neither were impressive. I brought in Stanford, which defeated Northwestern, and Boise State, which beat Florida State.
Army is the lone team in my rankings that hasn’t made the AP Top 25. Nebraska and Iowa State, which are tied for No. 25 in the AP rankings, are two teams missing from my selections.
This week: It will get much more interesting this week with headliner games such as LSU at Texas and Texas A&M at Clemson.
While there was little movement overall in the rankings this week, look for things to change much more when the next poll is released Sunday.
Jon’s selections: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas, Utah, Washington, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin, Washington State, Michigan State, Syracuse, Stanford, Army, Iowa, UCF and Boise State.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, UCF, Michigan State, Iowa, Syracuse, Washington State, Stanford, Boise State, Nebraska and Iowa State (tied at 25).
