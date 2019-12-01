The top four teams remained the same in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday, with LSU as No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Utah moved into the fifth spot, replacing Alabama following the Crimson Tide’s loss at Auburn on Saturday.
Alabama is ranked No. 9 in the AP poll, while Auburn is now No. 11, up five spots from No. 16.
In my rankings submitted on Sunday, I have Auburn at No. 9 followed right behind by Alabama at No. 10.
My Top 5: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Utah. The top four stay in place, though I had some thoughts of moving Ohio State above LSU. It was an easy call to move Utah into the No. 5 slot following Alabama’s loss.
Rounding out Top 10: Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Auburn and Alabama. Yep, the Tigers move back into the Top 10 and the Crimson Tide stays in following the classic Iron Bowl battle.
Just behind: Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon and Iowa. Wisconsin is knocking on the door of the Top 10 following its impressive win over Minnesota.
The next 5: Memphis, Minnesota, Michigan, Boise State and Appalachian State. The Wolverines fall eight spots in my rankings after being routed by Ohio State. App State moves into my Top 20 after blasting Troy.
The final 5: Cincinnati, Navy, SMU, Virginia and Air Force. Virginia moves into my rankings after a win over Virginia Tech.
In and out: I dropped Texas A&M and Oklahoma State and brought in Virginia and Air Force, which has a 10-2 record.
Jon’s Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Iowa, Memphis, Minnesota, Michigan, Boise State, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Navy, SMU, Virginia and Air Force.
AP Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Alabama, Wisconsin, Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Memphis, Michigan, Iowa, Boise State, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Virginia, Navy, USC and Air Force.
