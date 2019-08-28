Booker T. Washington Junior High of Tuskegee defeated Barbour County 28-6 on Wednesday night in Clayton.
Barbour County scored on a big play. Zakwavis Johnson connected with Ziquavion Nelson on an 82-yard pass for a touchdown in the third quarter. Nelson had 50 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving. Tyrone Boykin added 65 yards rushing.
Nelson led the Jaguars with 10 tackles. James Hamric and Jaylin Grubbs had six tackles each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.