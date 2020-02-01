Wallace College softball team swept Andrew College of Ga., in a season-opening doubleheader on Saturday, 10-3 and 18-4.
In the opening win, Rory Long was 2-for-2 with a grand slam homer and Hannah Popwell was 3-for-4. Anna Poland was 2-for-3 and Brittany Carroll 2-4. Asia Jones and Macy Crawford had a hit and RBI each.
In game two, Poland was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and Carlee Colbert had three hits and drove in two runs, while Popwell and Hallie Jones both had two hits with three runs batted in. Carroll had two hits and two runs batted in. Peyton Rodie had a double and drove in two runs and Crawford and Abby Perkins both had a hit and RBI.
In the opener, Nikki Lamb was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings and scattering seven hits and three runs, while striking out four and walking one.
Kei-Kei Thompson was Wallace’s winning pitcher in game two, going five innings and scattering six hits and three earned runs, while striking out two.
