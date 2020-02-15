Enterprise State coach Bubba Frichter didn’t mince words when describing his team’s game against the Chipola Indians on Saturday at Northcutt Field in Dothan.
“We had the lead until one out in the seventh inning and things just happened,” Frichter said.
What happened was the Indians exploded for six runs to take the lead and hold on for a 9-4 victory. It was the first game of the 2020 baseball season in the Hits for Heroes baseball series.
The Boll Weevils out hit the nationally-ranked Indians the entire game. At the end of the contest, the Weevils had seven while the Indians had only six.
At the end of three, the Indians didn’t have a single hit while the Weevils had three, but Chipola led 3-1. The Indians didn’t get their first hit until the fourth inning.
Trailng by that 3-1 score, Enterprise rallied for three runs to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
It began when Stratton Watt led off with a triple to right field and promptly scored on a single by Delvin Gomez. With one out, John Michael Riley singled to chase Chipola starting pitcher Robert Bennett.
In came Bo Bonds who made an immediate impact on the game, but not in a good way for the Indians. John Coskrey, the first batter he faced, hit a grounder back to the mound. But Bonds threw the ball away and a run scored.
Bonds then gave up a long sacrifice fly to Zach Hansen that allowed Riley to score and give the Boll Weevils a 4-3 lead.
After that, Bonds settled down and didn’t allow another run. That gave his offense a chance to catch up in the seventh inning.
Dylan Register, who entered the game in relief for the Boll Weevils in the fourth inning, began to run into trouble. He allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach base. The first run score on and RBI single by Cameron Gray. After his second walk of the inning that loaded the bases, Register was replaced by Ryan Middleton.
With the bases loaded, Middleton hit Joszef Rohrbacher to force in a run. Isaiah Byars lined a single center field that plated two runs, and on an attempted pickoff of the trail runner, the ball got away and another run score. The final run scored when Daniel Cerda hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Brent James.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Chipola coach Jeff Johnson said. “We played like it was a 9:45 game. We wanted to be a part of this so we don’t mind. Luckily we were about to put together some hits in that last inning and win the game.”
“I’m just glad we finally got a chance to play baseball,” Frichter said. “Of course we would have liked to have won the ball game, but at least this gave us an opportunity to see what some of our guys can do in game situations.”
