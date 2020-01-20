Warren Reynolds coached more than just basketball.
He coached lives — many of them.
“He just poured wisdom into me,” longtime friend Tony Black said. “Any time I had a problem, I could go to him and he would give me biblical principles. He quoted straight from the Bible.”
A star basketball player at the former Carver High of Dothan in the late 1950s and then a three-sport standout at Tuskegee University, Reynolds would become a legendary college basketball coach at North Carolina A&T University.
He died on Sunday in Dothan, where he spent the final years of his life mentoring children as a volunteer of an after-school program at Andrew Belle Community Center.
“Every kid around there loved him,” Black said. “He’s a legend and he’s going to be missed.”
Reynolds was part of the renowned “Ten Tall Men” basketball team at Carver before signing a scholarship to attend Tuskegee — where he played quarterback on the football team, forward on the basketball team and first baseman on the baseball team.
He was inducted into the Tuskegee Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 for his athletic endeavors, but it was as a basketball coach that Reynolds would eventually make his mark.
He developed a powerhouse program at Ballard-Hudson (Ga.) in the high school ranks before moving on to the college level at North Carolina A&T State University.
As head coach there for 17 years, North Carolina A&T became one of the most respected programs in the nation and became the second black college team to participate in the National Invitational Tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York.
Reynolds retired from coaching in 1986 and eventually moved back to Dothan, where he spent several years as an assistant basketball coach at Northview High School.
Reynolds was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame last June.
Before joining the hall of fame class, Reynolds talked about his passion of helping young people succeed in life.
“Right now I’m teaching people that goal-setting is the key to success,” Reynolds said during an interview with the Dothan Eagle last June. “I’m working with these young people to help them go to another level in my community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.