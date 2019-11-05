G.W. Long held off a last-second missed shot by Ariton to take a 24-23 win.
Bryson Hughes had nine points and Brayden Whitehead and AJ Dyson had six points each to lead the winning Rebels.
Lawson Leger had eight points to lead Ariton.
G.W. Long girls 35, Ariton 2: Emma Claire Long had 18 points and Ally Whitehead nine to lead G.W. Long.
Providence Christian boys 47, Wicksburg 27: Powell Phillips had 15 points and Eb Anderson had 11 to lead PCS.
Drew Williams had eight points and Gabe Glover seven for Wicksburg.
Rehobeth girls 37, Geneva County 27: Maurissa Walker had 14 points, Madison Mowbray 12 and McKenna Linder 10, accounting for all but one Rehobeth point.
Camren Avery and Damia Payne had six points each for Geneva County.
Geneva County boys 44, Rehobeth 13: Robert Darden had 11 points and Tristen Straight nine to lead Geneva County.
Colton Trotter, Caden Wright, Cameron Jones and Zacari Williams had three points each for Rehobeth.
Samson girls 30, Slocomb 12: Makayla Phillips had 10 points, Brantley Edberg seven and BriAnna Boroff six to lead Samson.
Lacey Goddin had seven points for Slocomb.
Geneva girls 24, Dauphin 14: Cheyenne Hammock had nine points to lead Geneva.
Kathryn Warren and Sarah Amos had four points each for Dauphin.
Luverne 8th grade boys 41, Opp 31: LaKendrick Jordan had 16 points and Eric Tillis 11 for Luverne.
Cody Walsh had 10 points and Will Boyd six for Opp (3-5).
Luverne girls 24, Opp 11: Khashya Richardson led Luverne with 10 points.
Amilianna Cooper had seven points to lead Opp.
Coppinville girls 34, New Brockton 31: Alexis Reed had 12 points and Veronica Tillman and Patience Hill had seven each for Coppinville.
Madison Meeks had 15 points and Aaliyha Silar and Aniya Barkley had five points each.
Admiral Moorer girls 35, Barbour County 13: Ganielle Palmer had 10 points and Arianna Turner five to lead Admiral Moorer.
Tamia Peterson had eight points and Enasia Ivory five for Barbour County.
Admiral Moorer boys 64, Barbour County 33: Toney Coleman had 13 points and Thomas Hill nine to lead Admiral Moorer.
DyQwayshon Grubbs had 10 points and Jailin Merrill six for Barbour County.
Headland boys 46, South Dale 29: On Monday night, Headland defeated South Dale 46-29 as Jaxon Williams had 11 points and Tylen Williams and TJ Buttone had eight points each.
Caleb Rodgers and Jakeezeon Merritt had 11 points each to lead South Dale.
Headland defeated D.A. Smith last week 43-30 with Buttone scoring 17 points and LJ Walker 11.
