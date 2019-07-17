The opening ceremonies for the AAU Baseball Nationals are scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ozark Civic Center.
Guest speakers will include Auburn University head baseball coach Butch Thompson, Troy University head coach Mark Smartt and Holmes Community College head coach Kenny Dupont. The speakers will also conduct a Q&A session.
The public is invited to the ceremonies and there is no charge. The tournaments – both the 17U and 19U – will start Friday in Ozark and Dothan.
