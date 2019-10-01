Headland defeated Opp 28-26 in junior high football action Tuesday.
For Opp, Colby Ballard was 8-of-17 passing for 96 yards with three touchdowns on one interception. Jabarri Hill caught five passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns and also led the defense with 10 tackles. Nelson Hill had eight tackles and a fumble recovery, Jakellus Lane seven tackles and Zeb Green had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
