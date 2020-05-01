Player invitations were sent out Friday to officially signal everything is in full swing for the 71st Annual Press Thornton Future Masters.
The prestigious junior golf tournament held annually at the Dothan Country Club is scheduled to begin with practice rounds for the younger age divisions on June 20 and culminate with the crowning of the overall older division champion on June 27.
“We start taking applications in January and then on May 1 we select the field based on their application they have to fill out,” tournament coordinator Angelia Wade Turner explained. “Once we select the field, we post them on our website.
“I then email them information and let them know whether they got in, or are on the waiting list. We then mail them a packet that has all the information about practice rounds, and schedules, and all of that kind of stuff.”
Turner said the club received 663 player applications this year and 468 players were selected. There are 44 players in the 10-under age division, 80 in the 11-12, 112 in the 13-14 and 222 in the 15-18.
“So we’ll have about 200 on the waiting list,” Turner said.
The invitation date ironically coincided with the date Gov. Kay Ivey put in place for the first phase of re-opening business and activities in the state, which have been virtually shut down due to COVID-19.
“We just kind of had that schedule going forward knowing that if anything happened otherwise, we might have to make some concessions,” Turner said. “With the tournament being June 20, we just really felt like there wouldn’t be any issues, especially since they have been playing golf here (DCC) the whole time. The golf course has not closed.”
It will mark the first Future Masters without the longtime general chairman and president of the tournament, Dr. Press Thornton, who passed away in January at the age of 91.
“His responsibility primarily was to be the face of the tournament and greet the players and talk with the families and all of that,” Turner said. “The families just loved meeting him and he was kind of a superstar with these kids.
“We’ve got some special things that we’re going to do in memory of him. We’ve created a special logo that’s got the thumbs up sign. Whenever he took the pictures with the kids, he always had a thumbs up like that. And we’re going to have a lapel pin made for the contestants and volunteers.”
Members of the Thornton family have traditionally played a huge role in working the tournament alongside the many other volunteers at the Dothan Country Club.
“I think the family will be involved in as many areas as they can in the tournament,” Turner said. “I think we may just get through this year and then see if the club, or the family, will nominate or declare someone as general chairman.”
While the Future Masters is mainly comprised of competitors from throughout the country, it also attracts some international golfers each year.
Turner said 12 players from outside of the United States have been selected for the field and she expects most of them to play. If they elect not to come, they will be refunded their entry fee.
“I only heard from one, a kid from Panama that had been here many years and his dad said that they had been quarantined for a month and had to close their business and there was just no way they could make that trip,” Turner said.
Turner said officials of the tournament will continue to monitor the situation with the coronavirus and make adjustments as needed.
“We’ve talked about a couple of things, but it’s just kind of premature to start making any guidelines when we don’t know what the status is going to be at that time,” Turner said.
“One big thing we talked about is like when we have rain delays and everybody goes into the clubhouse and they’re all stacked in there, what would we do about that? One suggestion is they can all go sit in their cars. There will be some things we will have to work around.”
There may also have to be some adjustments made to reporting scores, since players are normally grouped together in foursomes at a scoring table.
“As far as scoring, we may have to have somebody outside and divide the tables, because they will have to verify their scores,” Turner said. “So a lot of questions there to be answered, but we still have six weeks or so. Hopefully by then there will be some reprieve on some of the restrictions.
“We definitely want them to feel safe. Fortunately golf is a sport that we can do that with.”
Turner said if a player doesn’t feel safe and wants to withdraw, it won’t be held against them when applications are considered next year.
“Everybody is going to have to take responsibility,” Turner said. “If you don’t feel safe being in a crowd, then you need to stay home. If you don’t need to be in a tournament, you need to withdraw. They won’t be penalized if they withdraw – it won’t hurt them for the next year.
“They’ve got to do what’s right for them and make those decisions themselves.”
