Dothan golfer Thomas Ponder won his round of 64 match at the U.S. Junior Amateur. Ponder never trailed in a 3&2 victory over Elvis Smylie of Australia at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Ponder won the first two holes – with a birdie at No. 1 and a par on No. 2 – but Smylie squared the match by winning the fourth and fifth holes. However, Smylie bogeyed No. 7 and Ponder birdied the ninth hole to make the turn 2-up. He clinched the match with a birdie on No. 16.

Ponder will face Austin Greaser of Vandalia, Ohio, Thursday morning in the round of 32. The winner will play again Thursday afternoon as the field is trimmed to eight.

