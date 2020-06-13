The leaderboard of the 57th Alabama Girls State Junior Championship this past week had a Wiregrass flavor near the top.
Providence Christian senior Lauren Thompson finished third at the 54-hole event with 8-over par 224 score and recent Enterprise graduates Ashley-Sinclair Curtis and Emilia Smith finished right behind in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with scores of 230 and 232.
The tournament was held Monday through Wednesday at the Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville.
University of Alabama signee Michaela Morard of Huntsville won the tournament by two shots at 4-over 220. Emma Pittman of Pike Road was next at 222.
It was a strong showing for the Wiregrass contingent, particularly considering the limited opportunities to play tournament golf this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I played last week in Montgomery for the first time in three months,” Curtis said. “I’m definitely trying to knock the rust off and get competitive again.”
Smith, a UAB signee, added, “I played in two local SJGT tournaments in Montgomery and Dothan. I played in those to get myself ready for this state tournament. The last time I competed before that was the high school March Madness Tournament in Hoover.”
Providence’s Thompson, who committed three weeks ago to Lipscomb University in Nashville, played in the same tournaments as Smith.
Thompson, however, said she was able to work on her game a lot in practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since we went into quarantine, I have actually been able to focus more on my golf game than usual,” Thompson said. “I haven’t had as much going on so that allowed me to get out to the course, play a lot and focus on my game to get it better.”
The work paid dividends in Huntsville this week. Thompson said she felt good that her swing was ‘sound technically’ entering the event.
“I felt really good (to place third),” Thompson said. “I had put in a lot of work coming into this tournament and it was nice to see it all pay off.
“Off the tee, it was a really tight golf course, but even when I had a bad tee shot here and there, I managed to save par and that was really big in saving a few strokes. My putting was really solid all three days which really helped me to execute on some nice approach shots that I hit close.”
Thompson started the tournament with an opening-day 76 and finished with a pair of 74s.
“I was pretty consistent,” Thompson said. “On the first day, I was over on both nines as my putting wasn’t as good that first day, but I still came out with a 4-over score, which wasn’t too bad. On the second and third day, I was actually under on the front nine and couldn’t quite hold it off on the back nine which was really tough.”
The Providence standout improved her standing at the tournament by a spot from last year, though her score was higher. She contributed that to a tougher course.
“This course was playing pretty tough and the wind was pretty tough all three days which made the scores a little bit higher than usual,” Thompson said. “I didn’t play as good as last year, but the course was a little different and was tougher this year.
“I thought I did well (this week) for the conditions, how tight the course was and how hard the greens were. I was happy with the way I managed it.”
Enterprise’s Smith said she thoroughly enjoyed her final state tournament as a junior player. She had an opening-round 72 that placed her at the top of the leaderboard.
“I didn’t expect that 72 right off the bat like that,” she said. “I think I got a little nervous on the second day. I did manage to keep the score as low as I could. I was grateful to still place in the top five with a couple shakier rounds (81 and 79).”
Curtis thrived in the second round, earning a 72 to match Smith’s opening 72 for the second lowest round of the tournament behind a 71 from Morard.
“I was even (par) on the back the first day and that kind of carried over,” she said. “I birdied the first hole on second day. Saw a putt fall early and that kind of got me going and I just kept fighting.
“The last day, I was playing pretty good, I just had two errant tee shots on the back that cost me double bogeys. Other than that, I played pretty solid.”
Curtis had a 78 in the opening round and an 80 in the final round around her 72.
The overall champion, Morard, set the state record with her fifth Girls State Junior Championship title. Before the tourney, she shared the record with Martha Lang (1967-70), who is currently a member of the USGA executive committee. Morard won this event in 2015 and 2017-2020.
Curtis said the next big event for her will be the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship on June 24-26, at Timberline Golf Club in Calera. That event will be held concurrently with the 2nd Alabama Women’s State Super Senior Championship and the 47th Alabama Women’s State Senior Amateur Championship at Timberline.
Curtis would like to be an invited walk-on to Auburn’s women’s golf program, but the COVID-19 has scrambled college recruiting this year.
“It’s still up in the air,” Curtis said. “They first extended the no in-person recruiting through May, then it was June now it’s July 31. I won’t know until August.”
Providence’s Thompson announced her commitment right before the recruiting dead period hit.
“I love the coach – coach Jesse Lawley,” Thompson said. “She reached out and she was very enthusiastic about it. I really love the team and what she was doing with the program. I loved her work ethic. Also the appeal of a Christian school swayed me in that direction – just having that good Christian environment around me. Of course being in Nashville is nice too cause it is just a great city.”
