The 44th annual Rattler Weekend is back on for the South Alabama Speedway after being red flagged due to COVID-19.
Postponed three times since the original March date, track officials are keeping their fingers crossed that the three-day event now scheduled for Memorial Day weekend (May 22-24) will finally get the green flag to go racing.
The action is scheduled to begin with local division races on Friday, May 22. The Grasshopper Pro Late Model 125 highlights the races the following day and the Hardee’s Rattler 250, the main event of the weekend which kicks off the Southern Super Series, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“We were trying to get the best date to maximize the car count,” SAS official Mark Chisum said. “If you wait much longer you’ve got different factors of other series opening up and other tracks starting to race. We’ll just have to wait and see how it’s going to affect the crowd.”
On Friday, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the Alabama Small Business Commission Emergency Task Force released recommendations on steps to re-open Alabama’s economy May 1. The plan involves opening entertainment venues of all types, including race tracks. The recommendations must be approved by Gov. Kay Ivey’s advisers and signed by the governor before it becomes official, but it is expected to pass.
“Hopefully we’ll get it in this time,” Chisum said. “Personally, I started doing stuff on it since we finished up last year and then it’s just jerked out from under you.
“It’s like a punch to the gut and knocked the wind out of us. We’re trying to get cranked back up.”
Those recommendations released Friday limit entertainment venues to 35 percent capacity. The South Alabama Speedway, located on Hwy. 52 between Kinston and Opp, holds approximately 3,500 in the grandstands. Some fans opt to buy infield passes.
“I think we can handle the crowds,” Chisum said of any adjustments required. “We’ll probably have people spread out. By then (race weekend), we may be to the next stage and it may be lifted a little bit.
“Putting more people in the pits might be an option, too, because they can spread out more there.”
Chisum hopes most of the drivers who had previously entered will stay on the list, and others who weren’t previously in the lineup will be interested in the new dates.
“I’ll be getting on the phone and contacting the drivers that were originally committed, and now contacting other drivers that weren’t planning on it and now maybe they will have the opportunity to come to the Rattler,” Chisum said. “We could end up with more.”
For more information, visit www.SouthAlabamaSpeedway.com
