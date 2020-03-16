The 44th Annual Rattler weekend at the South Alabama Speedway in Kinston has been parked for the time being.
The three-day event scheduled to begin this Friday which kicks off the season at the track and culminates with the Rattler 250 Late Model race on Sunday, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
Around 30 drivers were expected for the Rattler 250, which is the biggest race of the season for the track.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” SAS representative Mark Chisum said. “We had some drivers starting to call and they were having problems coming not only because of the coronavirus (concerns), but with travel problems, getting enough crew to come and stuff like that.
“When they started calling and saying, ‘Hey, we don’t think we’re going to make it,’ that’s when we kind of saw that it wasn’t going to happen.
“We had already lost Garrett Evans out of Washington last week, which is understandable, because he has a day and a half to travel. We understood that. Then this morning we had three or four more call that weren’t going to make it for various reasons.
“Without the cars, you’ve got no show.”
As of Sunday night, Chisum was optimistic the race would still go on as planned. Ty Majeski, who currently has a full ride in the NASCAR truck series that has been shut down for the time being, had called track owner John Dykes on Sunday and said he was planning to come.
“I went to Lowe’s Saturday evening to get some stuff and I just rode around the parking lot there at Dothan Pavilion, and the first thing I saw when I came in was the movie theater and it was packed out,” Chisum said. “The restaurants were packed out and the department stores.
“I was like, ‘Why can’t they come to a race track?’ We felt like we were in a better situation because we were outside. We weren’t ignoring it (coronavirus), obviously, but we were hoping we would be able to get it in.”
Chisum is already working on rescheduling the Rattler race weekend.
“I’ve pulled up different series now to see a good possible date, because we want to maximize our car count,” Chisum said. “We had guys coming from Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan that run in other series up there, so we want to make sure that we give them the opportunity to come.”
