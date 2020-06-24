Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 300 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA HOLMES JACKSON WALTON WASHINGTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALPINE HEIGHTS, ARGYLE, ARLINGTON, ASBURY, ASHBURN, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARKER STORE, BARNEYVILLE, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEACHTON, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BLUE SPRINGS, BONIFAY, BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BROWNS CROSSROADS, BROWNTOWN, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CHIPLEY, CHIPLEY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, CHULA, CLARKS MILL, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, COURTHOUSE, CROSSROADS, CRYSTAL LAKE, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAVIS PARK, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DECATUR CO A/P, DICKEY, DILL, DILLON, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EUCHEEANNA, EWELL, FADETTE, FAIRCHILD, FIVE POINTS, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, GRAVES, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HACODA, HANOVER, HARDING, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG, LEONIA, LITTLE HOPE, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, LYNN, MABSON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEW HOPE, NEWTON, ORANGE HILL, OZARK, PALMYRA, PASCO, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, POPLAR HEAD, PRETORIA, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, RIVERTURN, SCREAMER, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SHIVERS MILL, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.