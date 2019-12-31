As a two-time all-state strong safety on two state runner-up football teams at Dothan High, David Reeves was known for his hard-hitting ability.
His abilities caught the attention of Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who inked the Tiger standout to a scholarship. After a knee injury cut short his football career, Reeves shifted over to the Tide baseball team, becoming a starting third baseman and leading the Tide in hitting and fielding percentage in 1982.
A talented two-sport athlete, Reeves was remembered for his athletic career Tuesday following news of his death over the weekend. Funeral services for Reeves, according to a family member, are set for Thursday at Sorrells Funeral Home with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Wicksburg.
Reeves played football at Dothan High from 1974-76, earning all-state first-team honors as a junior in 1976 and honorable mention all-state his senior year. He also played running back as a senior when the Tigers were hampered by injuries, performing well enough to score three touchdowns in the final two games that season.
He was also a member of Dothan’s baseball team, playing third base and some shortstop, while hitting over .500 his senior year, according to coach Jim Golden.
On the football field, Reeves was known for his defense, especially his hard hitting.
“He was one of the two hardest hitters on the football field I’ve ever seen,” Golden said. “He was unreal.”
Golden, who was quarterbacks and running backs coach when Reeves played, said Tiger offensive players often wanted to run plays in practice going the opposite direction from Reeves because of his hard hitting.
“I can remember when we would call something in the huddle, you could see the running backs looking to see where David was because he would annihilate you,” Golden said.
Reeves was a member of the Tigers’ Class 6A state runner-up team in 1974, his sophomore season. During that year, he returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown during a 42-0 homecoming win over McGill-Toolen at Rip Hewes Stadium.
That Tiger team started off 0-3, but won nine straight to reach the state title game before losing to Homewood 10-7 in the championship at Birmingham’s Legion Field.
As a junior in 1975, Reeves, listed as 6-foot, 180 pounds, earned all-state accolades from the Montgomery Advertiser. He had made two memorable plays that season while helping the Tigers to a 10-3 season.
During a 16-0 win over Enterprise, he intercepted a pitch 65 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes to cap the victory at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium. The win clinched a playoff spot for Dothan.
“That was a game that decided who went to the playoffs and they ran an option play, but David stepped in front of it and ran it for a touchdown,” Golden said. “That was a big play.”
Later in the Tigers’ state championship game against Mountain Brook at Legion Field, Reeves returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, helping Dothan pull to within 14-9. Dothan eventually lost 29-23 on a Spartan touchdown with less than six minutes to go.
As a senior, Reeves continued to play safety, but also played at running back late in the season, said Golden, because of a rash of injuries.
Reeves scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards in the first half of a 29-0 win over Carroll and scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown on a 1-yard run in the season finale against Enterprise, a 14-9 loss that finished Dothan’s season at 7-3.
He was named honorable mention all-state that year by the Birmingham News and played in the Alabama-AHSAA all-star game before heading to Tuscaloosa to play for Bryant and the Tide.
His football tenure at Alabama, according to his son Patrick, was filled with injuries. He had a dislocated elbow his first year, but recovered and was doing well before disaster struck.
“During his redshirt sophomore season, he was starting on special teams and was a back-up strong safety and they were playing Baylor (in Tuscaloosa in second game of 1979 season) and they were playing on that hard concrete surface and he hurt his knee on a kickoff,” Patrick Reeves recalled the story.
The knee injury ended his football playing days, but he soon joined Alabama’s baseball team, earning a starting spot at third base, while also serving some as the designated hitter and playing some first base. During his senior season, according to the Alabama baseball media guide, he led the Tide with a .423 batting average and had the best fielding percentage (.980). He was also voted the team’s captain by the players.
Patrick Reeves was also a standout athlete, first at Cottonwood High School then at Dothan. Patrick Reeves eventually played baseball at Southern Union Community College under legendary coach Jabo Jordan and at AUM in Montgomery under hall of fame coach Q.V. Lowe.
Reeves’ daughter, Ashley, was a cheerleader at Cottonwood High School.
