Brantley Scott was disappointed with his final round, but his three-day 210 total was still good enough to earn him the low score for Dothan golfers as the Press Thornton Future Masters concluded on Saturday afternoon.
Scott shot a 72 for the second straight day after opening the tournament with a 4-under 66 on Thursday.
A new putter was the key to Scott’s success during the opening round, but nothing seemed to go very well on the final day.
“I just didn’t make the birdies – made bogeys,” the 16-year-old Rehobeth High product said. “I didn’t make many putts. It wasn’t a good round.”
It started off well enough for Scott, who birdied Nos. 1 and 4 to go 2-under before bogeys on 5 and 7 put him back at even-par at the turn.
On the back nine, Scott made a bogey on No. 11 before playing par golf until the final hole, where he bogeyed to end the round.
“Not a good day,” Scott said. “There’s always next year.”
Houston Academy teammates Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald each also shot a 72 on Saturday.
Streitman ended with a bang when he chipped in from the back side of the green on No. 18 for a birdie in culminating a three-day 211.
“I’m not going to lie, I actually got back there and it’s one of those you kind of look at and I thought I was going to make it,” Streitman said. “I picked out a spot I was going to land it and it worked out.
“It was a good way to end it. It wasn’t a great day, but it was nice to kind of put the icing on the cake there.”
Streitman played it safe with a 3-wood off the tee on 18, but got into a bit of trouble.
“I hit a 3-wood, because I hit a 3-wood the first day and the pin was in a similar position,” he said. “I was 150 yards out in the rough. I took a gap wedge and accepted that if it was going to be short, it was going to be short. But I actually hit it a little bit thin and it went over the green.”
Streitman had a first-round 69 and followed with and even-par 70 going into Saturday’s round.
“I kind of hit it the same all three days, but the pins got tougher and tougher as my score shows,” Streitman said. “I wasn’t quite hitting it good enough this week to make a run at it, but I’ll be back next year.”
McDonald finished at 213 after rounds of 74-67-72.
“If someone told me I was going to be 3-over at the end of the tournament, I would take it in a heartbeat,” McDonald said.
“The putter was the main problem today. I hit the same I had all week; it’s just the 3-to-5 foot range was not for me. For example, on No. 13, I three-putted from about 12 feet or so.
“The pins were tucked, so obviously I didn’t have enough opportunities to have birdie looks, and the ones that I did, I didn’t capitalize on today.”
While McDonald and Streitman can return for another Future Masters next year, their Raider teammate Emmett Lee was playing in his last junior golf tournament.
Lee shot a 75 on Saturday to go with rounds of 73 and 70 to finish at 218.
“I knew it was my last round ever, so I tried to make the best of it,” Lee said with a bit of emotion. “It’s a weird feeling walking up No. 9 fairway and you know you’re done.”
