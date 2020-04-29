Though COVID-19 has put a temporary headlock on an annual wrestling event held in Dothan, promoter Cowboy Dennis Gale said it could ultimately lead to an even bigger show.
The Continental Championship Wrestling Fanfest originally slated for May 16 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at The Crossing at Big Creek just off U.S. 231 south of Dothan.
“We’re in some talks with some people (wrestlers) who couldn’t come on May 16, but now they may be able to come Nov. 21. Two of them were NWA world heavyweight champions,” Gale said without divulging who those are at this time.
“I’m sorry that it had to get set back, but this pandemic has opened up some doors to us that weren’t opened up to us before. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”
The event brings in past old-school wrestling greats for a night of mingling and autograph signings with the fans to go along with an action-packed card that involves mixing the veterans with rising CCW stars.
New to this year’s lineup includes legends Tony Atlas and Bob Orton Jr., to join in with CCW Fanfest regulars such as Ron Fuller, Jimmy Golden, Bob Armstrong, Jerry Stubbs, Robert Fuller, Frankie Lancaster, Wendell Cooley and Lord Humongous.
Tag teams such as the Midnight Express – Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton – and the Rock and Roll Express – Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson – are also scheduled. Gale hints that getting those four to battle “could be the icing on the cake.”
And of course you can always count on Dothan wrestling notables referee Larry Brock and commentator Charlie Platt being part of the big show.
A new twist this year will be a golf tournament which will allow fans to be paired with wrestlers. The date and time of that unique gathering will be announced at a later date.
Gale said the safety of the fans, and wrestlers, was at the forefront of moving the event to November in hopes the pandemic will be under control by then.
“A lot of our audience is older people, and then we have a lot of young’uns, too,” Gale said. “I just want everybody to have a good time and whatever problems they’ve got for that day or that night, be able to forget them.”
Gale said there will be ringside and general admission seats available, and also some bleachers will be put in place with a lower ticket price.
“With the way this pandemic mess is, money may be tight,” Gale said. “So we’re going to run a $15 ticket with those bleachers and you’ll have a good view. And we’re going to do some ticket specials.”
Gale plans to start running some other CCW cards at the venue once state officials deem it safe to do so.
“When they do open up, we’re going to go ahead and have some matches and be building up to Fanfest,” Gale said.
The CCW has been airing pre-taped matches locally on WDHN television on Saturday nights for the past year, but has had to pull back since the COVID-19 shutdown. Gale hopes to get that started back on the station once wrestlers are able to return to the squared circle.
