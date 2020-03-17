It was the announcement that sent shockwaves through the junior college athletic community.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO Monday afternoon.
With those words, the baseball and softball season was over for hundreds of junior colleges across the country, including Wallace, Enterprise, Lurleen B. Wallace, and Chipola in our area.
But the announcement did more than just end a season. It created confusion as a lot of questions have yet to be answered. It also deprived a lot of coaches and players of achieving milestones or ending their careers on a positive note.
LBW coach Steve Helms has 995 wins, meaning he was just five wins away from that milestone 1,000th career victory. Former Wallace player Kenny Dupont, the current baseball coach at Holmes Community College in Mississippi, was retiring at the end of the year. Dupont was scheduled to coach his last game in May. Now it has happened in March.
“Unfortunately, it’s one of those things,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “It’s out of our control and there is absolutely nothing we can do about it. I really hate it for all the kids and all of those teams that had a chance to play for a national championship. I don’t know if we were going to be one of them, but we would have loved the opportunity to make a run at it.”
Making a run is exactly what happened to Helms and the LBW Saints last season. Given very little chance of even making it to the state tournament, the Saints got hot down the stretch. They ended up finishing second in the state.
“Every year is a new book,” Helms said. “You hope you finish the book on a high note. But at this time, our season was a mystery. We didn’t know how it was going to end.”
Helms has been coaching baseball at LBW for 30 years. Bubba Frichter is in his third year at Enterprise State and is still in the process of building his program.
“I really liked my group,” Frichter said. “I thought we were hitting our stride. You never want to peak too early, and I thought we were starting to make the uphill climb. We hit some bumps in the road, but we learned from every one of them. Our players could feel things start to get rolling.”
Now all of the coaches are facing similar questions. It all begins with recruiting and right now there are no answers.
“It’s definitely slowed down recruiting,” Sasser said. “We don’t know how many scholarships we’re going to have, or whether or not the sophomores are going to have an extra year of eligibility. And even if the NCAA works with the NJCAA and says you can grant an extra year of scholarships, there is no guarantee every school is going to go along with that or if they can afford it.”
“Fortunately for us, we hadn’t done a whole lot of early recruiting,” Frichter said. “We are trying to field some specific needs. We are freshman heavy this year.”
Frichter said he also didn’t just want to send players off to four year schools and the kids sit on the bench and never have a chance to play, adding “the main purpose of a junior college is to give kids an opportunity — academically and athletically.”
And it’s not just recruiting players to play at the junior college level. There is also the matter of helping those players go on to four years schools after junior college.
Wallace has been pretty successful in previous years at achieving that. But so far only two of their sophomores have commitments to four year schools. Jarrett Eaton is headed to Central Florida while Joey Wozniak has committed to West Florida.
“It definitely makes it hard for these four year schools to see your players,” Sasser said. “And I’m getting calls every day from high school coaches wanting me to look at their players. But right now, I don’t even know what I’m going to have to offer anybody.”
It’s not just the players that are affected. The coaches have a stake in this as well.
“The one thing I’m going to miss is teaching these young men,” Helms said. “It’s not just baseball — it’s life. We tell them all the time that life is not fair, and this is just one example. You have to work your way through it. Hopefully, this will make them all stronger in the future.”
There is one issue that none of the coaches wanted to talk about — money. All of them briefly mentioned the economy and obviously they can see the cause and effect of the economy as it relates to education. Beyond that, no one wanted to comment.
Frichter did say, “I want to thank our administration for helping us work through all of this. They have been very supportive and have kept us informed.”
All of the coaches agree on something else — the NCAA, NJCAA, and the ACCC made the right decision on cancelling the season.
“We’ll have a better idea of how things shake out in a few months,” Helms said. “Then we can make better decisions.”
“Right now, we’ve got to make sure our kids are doing the right thing and making the right decisions,” Frichter said. “Normally we would be in touch with them every day. The baseball season is over, but we’ve still got to make sure they take care of their academics.
"Spring break was already coming up and you hope they do the right thing. But these are still 18, 19, 20 year olds. We’ve got to make sure they take care of their academics.”
