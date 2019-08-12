Slocomb native and right-hand relief pitcher Clay Holmes was activated by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday after being on the injured list for 18 days with right triceps inflammation.
Holmes, out since July 24, was inserted into Sunday’s game against St. Louis, throwing a scoreless inning, retiring three of the four batters he faced with two strikeouts and one walk.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Holmes is 1-1 on the season with a 6.34 earned run average over 23 appearances with Pittsburgh this season.
After resting his arm for nearly two weeks, Holmes was sent to Double-A Altoona for two rehab assignments before being activated by the Pirates. At Altoona, he earned a win in two relief appearances that covered four innings. He allowed three runs and five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Holmes is a 2011 Slocomb graduate who was selected in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Pirates.
