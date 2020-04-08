Dixie Baseball hasn’t missed a season in its 64-year history and Dixie Softball hasn’t in 46.
“We’ve been through hurricanes and all kinds of weather events, all kind of things going on, but some way, somehow, we were able to offer baseball,” Dixie Boys (ages 13-19) commissioner Sandy Jones said. “This year, we’re just unsure if that’s going to happen.”
While COVID-19 has interrupted the opening of the youth baseball and softball seasons, Dixie officials in Alabama are still hopeful games will be played this year.
Of course, the question is when?
“I presented to our board a contingency plan of action and that plan basically said on May 15 we feel we will be in a better position to determine our next steps,” said Jones, who lives in Dothan. “At this point, our interest has been being able to have a season, but we also understand under the circumstances that may not be possible.”
Dixie Baseball involves 11 states stretching from Texas to Virginia with play in various age divisions.
Jones realizes even if regular seasons and state tournaments are completed, it’s unlikely every state would be able to send a representative to the Dixie Boys World Series, scheduled for Sterlington, La.
“To expect or think 11 different states would travel to a site under the best situation I think is wishful thinking,” Jones said. “I just don’t see that occurring. Right now we’re just keeping the door open for any opportunity that might exist.
“We do also recognize that people have been through a lot and if we can offer baseball as an opportunity to get away from a lot of the things they are facing then we want to be there to do that for them.
“We’re thinking if there’s any possibility of there being sports, it probably would start at the youth level in that type of setting.”
Dixie Youth (ages 4-12) commissioner William Wade, who is based in Montgomery, is “keeping fingers crossed” that play may be able to start in mid-May. Under normal circumstances, leagues would have opened play this month.
“We’re hopeful that things progress and we’re able to play in mid-May and that would allow us to still have a significant portion of regular season play so that we could continue to have our regular tournaments and our World Series,” Wade said.
“But our No. 1 priority is that as soon as we’re able to play ball safely, is regular season play. That impacts the most number of children with the most number of games and that’s what we’re striving for. Tournament play would be like the cherry on top of the cake.”
Warren Bowron of Enterprise is the state director for Dixie Softball. He said mid-June is a hopeful target date for softball leagues if lockdown guidelines have been lifted and it’s deemed safe to have games.
“From what we’ve been told, with some hope and some prayer, some teams might have the opportunity to start practicing sometime in early June and maybe start playing as early as the 15th of June,” Bowron said. “Our district tournaments are always scheduled in the latter part of June. More than likely, we will not have any district tournaments. That’s almost a foregone conclusion at this point, unless we have a magic wand waved upon us and tell us in a few weeks that we could maybe be playing in May.”
Bowron said getting a regular season of play in for local leagues is more of a priority than any postseason tournaments. Enterprise is the scheduled state tournament host site for all of the Dixie Softball divisions this summer, while Oxford in north-central Alabama is the site for the World Series.
“It goes back to the girls who are playing, the girls who are registered – we want them to get the best experience in the local league that they can get,” Bowron said. “Each league has the autonomy of doing what they want to do. They can play three weeks and play three games a week; they can play five weeks of two games a week. They can play all weekends and double up – those kinds of things.
“Right now, the timeline looks like it may be difficult to get into a state tournament, but we are wishful that we are going to be able to, because the World Series is schedule for the July 31 in Oxford.
“But safety of the girls, safety of the coaches and safety of the families – that’s paramount; that’s No. 1 as far as what Alabama Dixie Softball is concerned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.