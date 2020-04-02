There are still options on the table for Calum Masters, the former Providence Christian golfer who is currently a University of Georgia senior.
Thanks to an NCAA ruling on Monday which grants spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short due to COVID-19, Masters could return to Georgia next fall and compete for the Bulldogs’ golf team once again.
But most likely, Masters will follow his dream into the professional golf ranks after graduating in May with a degree in exercise and sports science.
After all, that’s been the game plan all along after competing three years on the Troy University golf team before transferring to Georgia.
“I’ve just been weighing options,” Masters said. “I’m kind of leaning towards moving on and chasing a professional golf career and just roll with that.
“That’s been the plan this whole time as far as practice and everything else – starting professional golf once college season is over.”
Still, it is enticing to consider a return to Georgia.
“There’s always that small, little thought of how this is my senior year and that’s the whole reason I went to Georgia was to play in the SEC and try to win a conference championship, as well as travel to a national championship (tournament), which I had never played in before,” Masters said.
“Those are two things I definitely wanted to do my senior year to cross off the list before moving on to professional golf. Having that kind of taken away definitely makes me think about it a little more. That’s pretty much the main thing that would bring me back.”
After sitting out a required transfer year, Masters was eligible to compete for the Bulldogs for the first time this season and was doing well before the NCAA shut down all spring sports. During the fall season, he competed in all five tournaments and posted a scoring average of 72.67. Only two tournaments were completed in the spring season before it was abruptly canceled.
Masters said he talked to Georgia golf coach Chris Haack earlier this week and got the impression he would be welcomed back for another year if he wanted to go in that direction. It will be up to individual colleges to decide whether to match the financial aid they had given those impacted seniors this past season, give less or none at all if they elected to return.
Should Masters decide to return, he would enter grad school at Georgia.
“He and I talked yesterday (Tuesday) on the phone in weighing both options and looking at the logistics behind both,” Masters said. “He said, ‘If I have my coaching hat on I want you to come back, but if I’ve got just my parental, advising hat on, I completely could see you finishing school in May and turning pro and moving on.’”
No matter the decision, Masters has no regrets of making the move to Georgia after his junior year at Troy.
“There was a lot of growth on my part just being a little further from home at a bigger school and learning how to cope with a little more stressful environment,” Masters said. “And then also being on a pretty competitive team to where your spot is not just given to you by any means.
“Every time you’re stepping up there to tee off in qualifying, you’ve got to figure out a way to post a number or you’re staying home.”
While Masters says “it kind of stinks” to have his senior season disrupted like it was, he realizes golf isn’t the most important thing in the big picture right now.
His mother is a doctor and his father a respiratory therapist at area hospitals and he knows how important their roles are during this coronavirus pandemic.
“I sit here and talk about how disappointing it is for the senior season to be taken away, but having both my mom and dad in the medical field and just hearing the stuff they’re dealing with kind of puts it in perspective,” Masters said. “Losing a senior season hurts, but golf is probably the smallest issue going on right now.”
Back home now in Dothan and taking online college courses, Masters has a strong understanding of what his parents are dealing with on a daily basis.
“As long as I’ve been alive my parents have been around sick people,” Masters said. “It’s scary because with this virus we don’t know what’s going on, but at the end of the day, that’s what they’ve got to do.
“They’re the ones that have to be in there to help fight this whole ordeal and help the people who do have it. Hearing stories makes you a little more proud of your parents in what they do.”
