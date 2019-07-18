Dothan golfer Thomas Ponder was eliminated from the U.S. Junior Amateur by Austin Greaser 1-up in the round of 32 on Thursday at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
Ponder was down two holes going to No. 13, but staged an impressive comeback. He won holes 13, 14 and 15 with two birdies and a par to take a 1-up lead. Greaser won the 16 th hole with a par to tie it up, then won the match on No. 18 when Ponder made a double bogey and conceded Greaser’s par.
Ponder also won holes 6 and 9 in the match. Greaser also won 4, 7, 8 and 10.
