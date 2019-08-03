Dothan Ponytails open
World Series with win
The Dothan National Ponytail all-stars scored two runs in the top of the eighth to break a tie and down Texas 11-9 Saturday in the opening round of the Ponytail X-Play World Series in Hopkins County, Texas.
The Alabama champions fell behind 4-1 after the first inning, but forged ahead briefly at 6-4 with a run in the top of the second and four in the fourth. Texas answered with three in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead and the teams battled back and forth until the Dothan squad went ahead for good in the top of the eighth.
Jaslyn Andrews had a big day leading Dothan’s offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and driving in seven runs. Mary Helen Mendheim had two hits and drove in a run. Charlee Chandler added a hit and a RBI and Maya Swope had a double.
Reliever Mary Helen Mendheim was the winning pitcher. Maddie Norris got the final out for the save.
Alabama will play Sunday at 11 a.m. in the winners bracket against Virginia, which beat Florida 4-1.
Dothan Junior Dixie Boys earn opening win: The Dothan Junior Dixie Boys all-stars opened the World Series in Aiken, S.C., with a 13-5 win over North Carolina on Saturday.
Offensively, Matt Dave Snell was 3-for-3 at the plate. Gant Underwood, Adam Boyd, Win Brock and Harrison Hicks had two hits each.
Underwood started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up a run and one hit while striking out six. Camden Dyer, Bowden Lancaster and Harrison Hicks came in and helped in relief.
The Dothan team faces Mississippi Sunday at 4 p.m. in a winners bracket game.
Headland 12U all-stars roll: The Headland 12U Dixie Majors boys team captured a 12-0 win over the host Louisiana team in their opening game of the World Series on Saturday in Ruston, La.
Trey Scott and Bryant Bush combined on a one-hit shutout. Scott pitched 2 2/3 innings and Bryan 2 1/3. Both struck out three batters.
Offensively, Scott and Mason Edwards both hit a two-run homer. Carter Sanders, Conner McKenzie and Bush all had RBI hits.
Headland faces Georgia tonight at 8 p.m. in the second round.
