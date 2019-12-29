A triple crown of state championships for G.W. Long High School highlights the top sports stories in the Wiregrass for 2019.
The Rebels won Class 2A state titles in baseball, softball and volleyball — a rare feat for the small school located in Skipperville.
The volleyball championship was the first for the school, while the baseball team won for the third straight year and the softball team for the second straight. G.W. Long became the first Alabama High School Athletic Association member to win state crowns in both baseball and softball in consecutive seasons.
The G.W. Long softball team also set a national record for home runs in a season with 89, breaking the previous mark of 82 set by Canyon, Texas, in 2017. Star player Libby Baker hit 37 home runs for the season, also a single-season national record.
A new era: The consolidation of Northview and Dothan brought the two rivals together to form the Dothan High Wolves. Stan Eldridge was named the city schools athletics director, and his first hire was Smitty Grider to lead the football program. Grider led the Wolves to the region championship with an 8-2 record before falling to Spanish Fort in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Rip Hewes Stadium. The boys and girls basketball programs won their opening games — the boys under coach Janasky Fleming defeating Opelika 74-71 and the girls under coach Dishon Benjamin defeating Geneva County 46-34.
Davenport saga: The year saw the family of Charles Henderson star girls basketball player Maori Davenport file a lawsuit against the Alabama High School Athletic Association to regain the playing status of the suspended player, and then drop it after the Trojans were eliminated in the regional tournament. Declared ineligible by the AHSAA in late November of 2018 for violation of the state’s amateur rule after receiving and depositing a check mistakenly issued by USA Basketball after playing for Team USA in a summer tournament, Davenport was back on the court on Jan. 13 after Pike County Circuit Court Judge Sonny Reagan granted an emergency motion that allowed her to resume play. Considered one of the top players in the nation and a Rutgers signee, Davenport continued playing the rest of the season and the lawsuit was dropped following the loss in the regional, ending her high school career.
Harrison out: Two weeks after Elba football coach Pate Harrison was placed on administrative leave following a sideline incident with his son during a JV game, he tendered his resignation to Elba City Schools and it was accepted during a special-called meeting on Sept. 30. Harrison had been head coach at Elba since the start of the 2018 season, amassing an 11-4 record, including 3-1 during the 2019 season before his suspension.
Major scare: Dale County sophomore football player Adaveion Jackson collapsed shortly after the start of a summer practice and coaches were credited with saving his life by performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator. Jackson was eventually transported to a Birmingham hospital, where he made a full recovery.
Record-breaker: Daleville senior running back Jalen White compiled a state-record 3,517 rushing yards with 48 touchdowns and was named one of three finalists for the Class 2A Back of the Year award by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Baseball champs: Providence Christian won its first ever Class 3A baseball title by taking the third and deciding game 16-6 against Piedmont at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. In the AISA ranks, both Pike Liberal Arts and Lakeside won state baseball titles.
Baseball stars: Providence Christian junior Grayson Stewart was named the Class 3A Pitcher and Player of the Year and G.W. Long senior Matt Snell earned Class 2A Pitcher and Player of the Year honors. Opp coach Mike Cassady was named Class 3A Coach of the Year and Pike Liberal Arts coach Allen Ponder the AISA Coach of the Year.
Softball stars: G.W. Long’s Libby Baker, Rehobeth’s Stephanie Schoonover and Wicksburg’s Emily Boin all had dominating softball seasons and were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Baker was named Miss Softball in the state after receiving the Class 2A Hitter and Player of the Year awards. Schoonover and Boin won the top pitching honors in Class 5A and 3A, respectively. The ASWA also tabbed Wicksburg head coach Nathan Rainey as the Class 3A Coach of the Year.
Teeing it up: The Houston Academy golf team won the Class 3A state title for the second straight year behind individual state champ Hal Dove, while Providence Christian’s Thomas Ponder won the individual Class 4A championship. Dove signed a college scholarship with Auburn and Ponder with Alabama.
Back-to-back: The Houston Academy boys tennis team won titles in all six singles and one doubles crown in pulling away from St. James and the rest of the field to win the AHSAA Class 1A-2A-3A State Tournament for the second straight year. Will Tucker and Nicholas Ruddock, the only two seniors, won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, freshman Andrew Ayodeji won at No. 3 and junior twins Hayes and David Edwards won at No. 4 and No. 5. Seventh grader Mitchell Piedra won at No. 6 singles.
Silver medalist: Dothan teen Mary Morgan Howell, representing the USA Water Ski Team, won the silver medal for wakeboarding in the Open Women Division of the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Stepping up: Northside Methodist Academy voted to leave the AISA ranks after eight years and seek membership into the Alabama High School Athletic Association starting next season, pending approval by the AHSAA. The school also hired former MLB player Mike Mordecai as its new baseball coach.
Milestone wins: Longtime basketball coach Raymond White notched his 800th career win during his first year as coach at Carroll after many years of leading the Barbour County program, and Wallace College baseball coach Mackey Sasser got his 700th win at the school. Enterprise volleyball coach Janie Wiggins, who recently resigned after a long career, won her 600th career match and Rehobeth softball coach Summer Chandler won her 500th game.
Stepping away: Ron Watson resigned as the Houston Academy basketball coach after 16 seasons. He compiled a 255-186 record while coaching at his alma mater.
Last hurrah: In the last athletic meeting between Dothan and Northview before consolidation, pitcher Jaala Torrence fired a three-hitter in leading the Cougars to a 4-1 win over Dothan in the semifinals of the Class 6A, Area 3 softball tournament.
Jones retires: Longtime Dothan Department of Leisure Services director Elston Jones retired in December. Earlier in the year, he was recognized by the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
Cooper recognition: Former Dothan High, Auburn University and Team USA softball star Kasey Cooper was honored by the City of Dothan with “Kasey Cooper Day” and her high school jersey was retired.
Track & field champs: The Northside Methodist girls won the AISA track and field state championship. In the AHSAA ranks, five Wiregrass athletes and two relay teams took first place at state meets. Providence Christian’s Margaret Crim won the long jump (17 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (35’5 ¾”) in Class 3A girls and Dothan’s Nathan Cooper won the shot put (58’ 6 ¼”) in Class 6A boys. In Class 2A, Daleville’s Kentayvis Valrie won the 400-meters (49.97) and Gabe Elrod won the discus (152’7”) on the boys side and Geneva County’s Jaimy’e Thompson won the girls 400 meters (59.18). The Providence Christian girls had two relay team wins and the Providence boys one.
Lady Govs surge: The Wallace College softball team advanced to the NJCAA Div. I Championship tournament in St. George, Utah, after finishing state runner-up. The Lady Govs went 3-2 at the national tournament and finished the season with a 62-10 record.
Troy changes: Successful football coach Neal Brown was hired away by West Virginia and Chip Lindsey was brought in as the new Trojans head coach. Phil Cunningham was fired following the Troy basketball season and replaced by Scott Cross. Athletics director Jeremy McClain left to take over those duties at Southern Mississippi and associate A.D. Brent Jones was promoted from deputy director of athletics to oversee the sports programs at Troy.
High honor: The Dothan Civic Center basketball court was named in the honor of legendary basketball coach Johnny Oppert. The dedication of Johnny Oppert Court was made during a ceremony on the first night of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
NFL signee: Former Dothan High and University of Nevada linebacker Malik Reed signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos and was one of the surprises of the preseason camp by earning a spot on the roster.
Batter up: The inaugural Dothan Diamond Classic softball tournament was won by Northview. The event was created to help raise money for the participating local high schools.
Wrestling legend: Dothan’s Leon Baxter, better known as the masked Wrestling Pro, died at the age of 81. He was a star performer throughout the southeast in the 1960s and 1970s.
Youth champs: Dothan National won the Ponytails (ages 11-12) X-Play World Series softball tournament in Hopkins County, Texas.
AAU champs: The AAU National Championship baseball tournament was held in Dothan and Ozark for the first time. Ozark won the 17U title and the Wiregrass Cardinals won the 15U title in the games played at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.
Anniversary: The Press Thornton Future Masters celebrated its 70th anniversary of the prestigious junior golf tournament that attracts competitors from around the nation.
Riding high: Dothan hosted the USA BMX Circle City Nationals, which brought more than a thousand bike riders to the three-day event at the Westgate Complex.
