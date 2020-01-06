Dr. Press Thornton Jr., who passed away on Monday at the age of 91, was the face of the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament in more ways than one.
While he carried the title as president and general chairman of the prestigious junior golf tournament held each summer at the Dothan Country Club, it was his presence among the golfers and their families that resonated so brightly.
“He would shake their hand and welcome them to Dothan,” tournament coordinator Angelia Wade Turner said. “It was kind of big deal for them to get their picture made with him.”
His father, Press Thornton Sr., started the tournament in 1950 at the Dothan Country Club as a way to give junior golfers their own tournament. Over the years, players from throughout the nation and world have made the journey to Dothan to compete.
Dr. Thornton, a longtime Dothan dentist before his retirement, took over as head of the event after the elder Thornton passed away six years into the tournament’s history. The 70th anniversary of the Future Masters was celebrated this past summer.
“I think he was an icon in the junior golf world,” Turner said. “Whether he wanted to acknowledge it or not, he was a pretty big deal. The kids looked up to him.”
Each year as players registered in the lobby of the Dothan Country Club, Dr. Thornton and his wife, Evelyn, were there to shake their hands and pose for photos. Other members of the Thornton family also have prominent roles in the tournament.
“People were amazed at that hospitality,” Turner said. “They couldn’t believe he was there to welcome them. He made them feel very special in that way.”
Chuck Harris was a close friend and neighbor who spent many days on the golf course with Thornton.
“There will never be another one,” Harris said. “He was the type of guy that never met a stranger.
“Many a time at the golf course someone would walk up to hit golf balls and he would say, ‘Come on and play with us.’ He loved the game.”
Harris has served as a marshal on the course during the Future Masters for many years, and the two often rode around on a golf cart to watch the youngsters play.
“He loved meeting the parents and the players and always had a kind word for a young fella,” Harris said. “If he would see him miss a shot, or be in the sand trap or something, he would just go up and say, ‘Hey, you’ll get the next one.’ Things like that.”
Dothan native Ben Slingluff played in the tournament from the age of 8 until he was 18. His father, the late Morris Slingluff, won the tournament in 1959.
“People would say he’s done great things for golf for the community, but not only for the community, but for the state and the nation,” Slingluff said. “Other tournaments all around the country have tried to emulate what Dr. Thornton and his family have put together.
“Dr. Thornton wasn’t a behind-the-scenes boss of the tournament. He was out there on the course following all of the boys and cheering them all on. It was a great experience.”
Kevin Klein has spent the past 15 years as the tournament director and has marveled at the lives Thornton touched.
“That week was always so special to him,” Klein said. “To see his eyes light up and how he would truly go out of his way to make those kids have such a good time — it was truly fun to watch.
“It would have been very easy for him not to want to get up every morning and go out there to take all the pictures and everything, but when they checked in at registration, they wanted to take a picture with Dr. Thornton, and he loved it.
“He will definitely be very sorely missed.”
Thornton played collegiately at LSU and was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.
