Dothan’s Mary Morgan Howell, representing the USA Water Ski Team, won the silver medal in Open Women Wakeboarding competition in the XVIII Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, on Monday.
The Pan Am Games is a multi-sport international event with more than 6,000 athletes and 39 different countries represented.
Eight countries earned spots for wakeboarding at the Pan Am Games: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, host-country Peru and the United States.
Howell earned the spot on the team by winning the gold medal during a qualifier last fall in Mexico. She was the lone U.S. female representative in the Pan Am Games for wakeboarding.
Eugenia De Armas of Argentina, who Howell finished ahead of in the qualifier, took first place in the Pan Am Games on Monday. Mariana Ribeiro of Brazil came in third.
Howell, who is 16, turned professional in the sport last year. Wakeboard competitors are judged on different tricks and routines while being pulled behind a boat on a wakeboard, which is similar to a snow ski.
In an interview with the Dothan Eagle in November, Howell talked about her decision to turn pro. She had won national and world championships as an amateur before making the decision
“I mean, this is the highest level of wakeboarding, so these are the girls I’ve been looking up to since I was young, young, young. I still look up to them today,” Howell said. “To be competing against the girls I look up to is just the craziest thing.”
