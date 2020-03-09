The Wallace Govs fell behind the visiting Blackhawks Braves 8-0 Monday afternoon before rallying to make the game close.
Wallace managed to score five unanswered runs, but in the end the Blackhawks were able to pull away for a 10-5 victory.
The Govs played very few of their starters since this was a non-conference game. Those that did play only saw action for only a couple of innings.
Six different Wallace pitchers gave up 11 hits, walked nine batters and hit seven more. The Govs only had four hits in the game and didn’t score until the fifth inning.
The Govs return to conference play Thursday afternoon when they travel to Mobile to face Bishop. The Wildcats make the return trip this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.