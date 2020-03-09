Wallace College photo for web site

Former Providence standout Will Solomon takes a swing for Wallace College on Monday.

 Nathaniel Frazier / Dothan Eagle

The Wallace Govs fell behind the visiting Blackhawks Braves 8-0 Monday afternoon before rallying to make the game close.

Wallace managed to score five unanswered runs, but in the end the Blackhawks were able to pull away for a 10-5 victory.

The Govs played very few of their starters since this was a non-conference game. Those that did play only saw action for only a couple of innings.

Six different Wallace pitchers gave up 11 hits, walked nine batters and hit seven more. The Govs only had four hits in the game and didn’t score until the fifth inning.

The Govs return to conference play Thursday afternoon when they travel to Mobile to face Bishop. The Wildcats make the return trip this Saturday.

