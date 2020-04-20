The good: Wallace College softball coach David Russo has had plenty of time to put together a fall and spring schedule for his team.
The bad: He has no idea if the games will ever be played.
Russo has also been catching up on his TV viewing, albeit re-runs, since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports schedule across the country.
“The other night I watched our game in the World Series (last year); the game we played Arizona Western. Well, we won again,” Russo chuckled.
The Lady Govs, winners of 61 games and just 10 losses in 2019, were in a rebuilding mode and held an 11-13 record when this season came to a screeching halt.
“I hated when this happened because we played a really tough preseason schedule and we were starting to get healthy again,” Russo said. “We were about to open up conference. I told the girls to hang tight and we’d probably be back in about a week and then, ‘boom.’
“I didn’t in my wildest dreams believe that would be the last time I would see them.”
The NJCAA has ruled, as did the NCAA, players of spring sports teams this year wouldn’t lose a year of eligibility. Thus, seniors would be allowed to return for an extra year if the school allows. Freshmen this year would still be classified as freshmen next year, etc.
Basically, it’s being thought of as if the season never happened.
“Do you remember the TV show Dallas?” Russo asked. “Remember when Bobby died and they said that year didn’t happen – where there was a dream?
“They (NJCAA officials) said basically this year didn’t happen. According to what the NJCAA and NCAA are saying, this (season) didn’t cost anybody a year.”
Russo said he already has a signing class in place of 13 freshmen coming in, thus his roster is in good shape. If any of the sophomores from this year team decided to remain at Wallace in taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility that has been granted, Russo said his team will be in a good position.
Rosters limits will be extended at least for next year.
“Right now they are saying any sophomore won’t count against your limit, but I don’t know if they are going to be able to say that the following year when you have an influx,” Russo said. “This year I think it will be fine. It depends on what they rule on for the following year. Some schools can afford it (carrying extra players) and some schools can’t.”
Russo hasn’t seen his team since March 13. He checks in with his players throughout the week by texting and phone calls.
“I’m glad to report everybody seems to be doing fine,” Russo said. “I know this sounds crazy – stuff that doesn’t really matter – but we haven’t gotten our uniforms back, we haven’t had our exit meetings.
“The big thing I’m concerned with right now is to make sure they finish their school work, because everything reverted to on-line. Our semester goes to May 4 and all the girls seem to be doing good. That’s the priority right now and we’ll go from there.”
The coach is in hopes he’ll be able to meet with each player individually at some point in the coming weeks.
“At worst case, if they say we can’t have a mass gathering, I hope they say we can bring them in individual meetings,” Russo said. “I’ll be glad when we get back on campus, because I like to meet face-to-face.”
