The Wallace College softball team swept a doubleheader Monday over Lake Michigan Community College, winning 18-10 in the opener and 13-5 in the second game.
The Govs improved to 11-9 with the two wins.
In the opener, Ariton’s Brittany Carroll was 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and five runs batted in and Eufaula’s Macy Crawford was 4-for-4 with a triple as the Govs pounded out 17 hits, including nine for extra bases.
Asia Jones of Cottonwood was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run batted in and Carlee Colbert, a Providence Christian standout, was 2-for-5 with one double and two runs batted in. Hallie Jones and Peyton Rodie both had a double and drove in two runs. Headland’s Hannah Popwell had one single, but drove in three runs. Anna Poland, who played at Northview in high school, had a hit and RBI.
Kei-Kei Thompson was credited with the pitching win, firing shutout ball and allowing only one hit in the final 1 1/3 inning. She struck out one.
The Govs scored in all six innings, including three runs in the first and six in the second to grab a 9-3 lead. They finished the game with four in the bottom of the sixth to go up eight runs.
In game two, Wallace scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away from a one-run lead and take the eight-run win. Earlier, the Govs broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the third, but Lake Michigan scored three in the top of the fifth to close the gap to a run.
Wallace finished with 16 hits, nine for extra bases. Popwell, Jones and Crawford had three hits each with Jones collecting two doubles, Crawford a double and a triple and Popwell a double. Popwell and Jones both drove in three runs and Crawford one.
Abby Perkins, Rodie and Colbert all had two hits each with Rodie earning two doubles and Colbert one. All three drove in a run each. Poland added a double and a sacrifice fly RBI and Roy Long had one RBI.
Thompson went all five innings in the circle. She scattered nine hits and three runs, while walking two and striking out one.
