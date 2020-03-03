Wallace baseball coach Mackey Sasser did exactly what he wanted to do Tuesday afternoon.
“We used this game as a tune-up,” Sasser said. “We’re trying to get ready for conference play this weekend.”
Against the Grand Rapids Raiders, the Govs used seven different pitchers and 14 different position players. And just as important, the Govs won the game.
Sparked by an eight-run second inning the Govs went on to easily defeat the Raiders 16-6. With the win, the Govs improved to 9-6 on the year.
“I saw a lot of good things and I saw some things I didn’t like,” Sasser continued. “We’ve got to get a lot of things worked out before conference play.”
One of the things Sasser liked was the performance of his starting pitcher Chase Wilkerson, a freshman from Douglasville, Ga. He threw only two innings, but Wilkerson didn’t give up a hit or a run. After the Govs offense gave him one run of support in the first inning, Wallace piled it on with eight additional runs in the bottom of the second.
The scoring barrage began when Golston Gillespie walked, stole second, and went to third on an error. Gillespie then scored on a sacrifice fly. With one out, the next eight Wallace batters reached base.
Mackenzie Hicks walked just ahead of a two-run homer by the number nine batter Joel Brewer. After Jarrett Eaton walked and stole second, Chaz Salter brought him home with an RBI single to center field.
Ryan Tomlin, Jorge Rameriz, and Gillespie followed with RBI singles, chasing Raider starting pitcher Noah Scyzoryk. However his replacement didn’t do much better. Bradley Dunn came in and promptly gave up an RBI double to Wyatt Morrill to conclude the Gov scoring. After only two innings, Wallace had a 9-0 lead.
Next came the part of the game Sasser didn’t like.
With his team up by nine runs, in came John-Michael Hamby in the top of the third. Hamby gave up a home run to Jared Byles, the very first batter he faced. He also walked two, hit a batter, and gave up two-RBI singles to Sam Schmitz and Jake Pasnelli. The Raiders had quickly gotten themselves back in the game, trailing only 9-5.
The Govs got one of those runs back in the bottom half on Brewer’s second home run of the game. Brewer ended up going 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs in the game.
While the Raiders added one more run, the Govs never stopped scoring and put the game away. Wallace added another run in the fourth, and three more in the fifth. Those three runs came courtesy of a two-run homer by lead-off hitter Jarrett Eaton, and a solo blast from Salter.
The Govs rounded out the scoring in the top of the eight with a solo homer from Tomlin and an RBI single by Morrill.
Wallace opens conference play against LBW of Andalusia later this week. The games are scheduled for Thursday in Andalusia and Saturday in Dothan, but those dates are expected to change do to the weather.
