Round one goes to the Wallace Govs.
In the first of at least five meetings this season, Wallace jumped all over the Boll Weevils early and never looked back to gain an 12-3 win in the finale of the Hits for Heroes opening weekend at Northcutt Field.
After the Boll Weevils briefly took a two-run lead in the second inning, it was all Wallace from there as the Govs scored 12 unanswered runs in route to the victory.
The Govs did all of their scoring in three innings, getting four in the bottom of the second, five in the third, and three more in the fourth.
The game would normally have ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule, but both coaches agreed to play on because they needed the work.
“We hit the ball well today, Wallace coach Makey Sasser said, who saw his team improve to 4-3 on the season. “We’re starting to play better, but we just need to practice and we we need to play.”
The Weevils scored their first two runs on a double by Kyle Vogler. After that, the Govs took over.
In the bottom of the second, the Govs only got one hit, but thanks to back-to-back Enterprise errors, the Govs scored four runs.
Joel Brewer hit a hard ground ball that rolled through the third baseman’s legs that allowed two runs to score. Next, Jarrett Eaton hit a ground ball to shortstop that was misplayed and two more runs scored giving the Govs a 4-2 lead
Five more runs came in the third. The Govs got an RBI single from Wyatt Morrill, a two-run triple from Joel Brewer, an RBI triple from Jarrett Eaton, and an RBI single from Chaz Salter to put the Govs up 9-2.
The Govs final three runs came the very next inning.
Jorge Ramirez doubled down the left field line, and came home a double by Golston Gillespie. Morrill hit an RBI single to score Eaton, and Morrill later scored himself on wild pitch.
The Boll Weevils added one final run in the seventh when the game was well at hand.
Wallace 15, St. Pete 8: Earlier in the day the Govs defeated St. Pete in Marianna on Chipola’s field.
In that game, Jorge Ramirez hit two home runs. Eaton was 4-for-5 with a triple and a double, while Salter went 5-for-5 with two double.
