OZARK — One big inning. That’s all it took for the Dyersburg Community College Eagles to defeat the Wallace Govs Saturday afternoon.
Playing at Ozark’s Historic Eagle Stadium, the Eagles scored six runs in the fifth inning, enough to propel the team from Tennessee to an 8-5 victory.
It was a scene Wallace coach Mackey Sasser has been way too familiar with lately — his Govs outhit the opponent yet come up on the losing end. That was true in this game as well. Wallace got 12 hits, while the Eagles had seven. Yet the Govs still lost by three runs. The reason: free passes.
The Govs gave up a total of 12 walks and hit batters in this game. That’s five more than hits they allowed.
“In the last few games, we have given up eight or nine walks and hit batters,” Sasser said. “We’re getting enough hits to win ball games. Our pitchers have got to bear down and throw strikes.
“There comes a time when you have to take responsibility and figure out whether or not you belong at this level. There is a big difference between high school and college, and right now we have a bunch of high school players.”
Wallace had a two-run lead until the sixth inning. An RBI single from Ryan Tomlin in the first and an RBI double by Jorge Ramirez in the second gave the Govs a 2-0 lead.
But Wallace starter Evan Boyle faced nine Eagles in the sixth and surrendered the lead.
Boyle got the first out, but then the next six batters reached base. Zach Bonduran walked and Andrew Lannon was hit by a pitch.
Then came four consecutive hits and lots of craziness.
Evan Gilliam singled to right field to plate the first run. Chris Mondesi was able to reach on an infield single. Drew Reckert singled to left field to knock in two runs. Kevin Hirsch singled to left to bring home the fourth run. The fifth run scored on a wild pitch, while the sixth run scored on the first-and-third double steal play. By the time the inning ended, the Eagles led 6-2.
The Govs were able to get within striking distance. A home run by Jarrett Eaton in the bottom of the sixth, and an RBI single by Tomlin in the eighth pulled the Govs to within two, 6-4.
But any chance the Govs had of making a comeback went away in the eighth inning when the Eagles added two insurance runs. Tylan Johnson connected for a solo homer, and Reckert walked with the bases loaded to once again put the Eagles up by four.
Wallace added one final run in the bottom of the eighth.
“It’s not just the walks and hit batters,” Sasser said. “We’re walking the eighth and ninth place hitters. These are the guys you are supposed to get out or make them hit their way on base.”
The Govs have to quickly bounce back as they will host Columbia State Community College Sunday morning at 11. The game will be played on the Wallace campus.
