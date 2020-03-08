The Wallace College Govs got a much needed sweep of the Lurleen B. Wallace Saints Sunday afternoon.
After getting swept by LBW the previous day in Andalusia, the Govs bounced back win game one 12-7 and then sweep the doubleheader with a 10-0 victory in game two.
The weekend concludes with both teams going 2-2 in the Southern Division. It was the conference opener for both teams.
Led by starting pitcher Brice Dilmore, the Govs only gave up two hits in the second game — both of them infield singles. The Govs had 10 hits, but they were also aided by five LBW walks.
The Govs scored two runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-RBI single by Jorge Ramirez.
Then in the second, Wallace sent 10 batters to the plate and five of them scored. Wallace got RBI singles from Ryan Tomlin, Joel Brewer, Troy Beardon, Mackenzie Hicks, and Jarrett Eaton to give the Govs a 7-0 lead.
A run scored on a double play ball and Joey Wozniak hit an RBI single in the fourth to increase the lead to 9-0.
Chaz Salter ended the game early thanks to the 10-run rule in the fifth when he singled to right field.
“We needed this,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “After yesterday, we couldn’t afford to start the conference 0-4 or even 1-3. We were able to hit the ball today.”
LBW coach Steve Helms had similar thoughts.
“Today we just couldn’t throw strikes,” Helms said. “We jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game then turned right around and gave up three runs in the bottom half. We only gave up one hit, but we just kept walking people. You can’t do that against a good team like Wallace.”
Twice the Wallace Govs had to come from behind in that first game. First it was a three-run deficit. Then after tying the game, the Govs had to climb out of at two-run hole.
But when former Northview High product Joey Wozniak blasted a three-run homer in the third, it put the Govs on top for good.
Wallace starter Herndon Akridge had to face eight guys just to get three outs in the top of the first. In that time span he gave up four hits, walked one and allowed three runs to score. The Saints runs came on an RBI single by Landon Pritchett and a two-RBI single from Jacobey Hawthorne.
But in the bottom half of the inning, the Govs tied the game in one of the most unconventional ways possible. All three runs scored on wild pitches. Jarrett Eaton and Ryan Tomlin both scored off wild pitches from LBW starter Hunter Redding, while Jorge Ramirez scored on a wild pitch from his relief, Jonathan Holbert.
Sasser was forced to make a change in the top of the second. That came after his own starter Herndon Akridge walked two batters and both eventually came around to score.
An RBI single from Chaz Salter in the bottom of the second brought the Govs to within one before the flood gates began to open in the third.
After Ramirez singled and Golston Gillespie walked, Wozniak blasted his three-run homer off the scoreboard behind the left field fence.
Another homer in the fourth put the game away. This time it was a grand slam from Gillespie over the right field fence
The Saints added two more runs in the fifth, while the Govs added an insurance run in the bottom half to complete the scoring.
The Govs have a non-conference game scheduled for Monday afternoon. Wallace will host Black Hawk College at 1 p.m.
