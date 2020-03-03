Suffice to say, the Wallace Lady Govs are going through some growing pains.
A day after an impressive doubleheader sweep over Lake Michigan Community College (18-10 and 13-5), Wallace was swept by Wabash Valley (Ill.) 14-3 and 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
The losses snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Lady Govs, who lost eight straight during a stretch last month.
Such is life for a softball team working in a lot of new faces in preparing for the start of conference play on March 17 against Chattahoochee Valley.
“We don’t have a lot of depth in the pitching staff,” Wallace coach David Russo said. “We have to score a lot of runs and play defense and today we ran into a team that will probably be in Utah (for NJCAA national tournament).
“We fell behind and just weren’t able to overcome it. But I think this will be good experience in getting us ready for conference play.”
In Game 1, Wabash Valley put five runs on the scoreboard in the opening inning against starting pitcher Nikki Lamb and Wallace could never fully recover.
The Lady Govs did get back in the game when Peyton Rodie launched a three-run homer over the right field fence in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-3 game.
Hannah Popwell had a solid single to left field to open the inning and two batters later Asia Jones singled off the bottom of the left field fence to set the table for Rodie’s blast.
But Wabash answered with four runs in the top of the fifth to take back command, and then put it away in the seventh with a five-run inning.
Besides the home run, Rodie also doubled in the game, as did Rory Long, who also added a single. The Govs only collected seven hits in the game — five off starter Kaitlynn Bennett and two of reliever Maddie Duncan.
In the second game, Wabash got out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the second and then a solo home run by Duncan in the third.
But Wallace responded with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Popwell was hit by a pitch to open the inning. After a strikeout, Jones reached on an error. Popwell scored on a groundout off the bat of Brittany Carroll for the first run and then Rodie singled over third to bring in Jones in cutting the lead to 3-2.
In the fourth, however, Wabash made it 5-2 when a bad-hop single off of Popwell at shortstop plated two runs.
Bennett singled in two runs in the sixth and Wabash added a single run in the seventh for the final score.
Kei-Kei Thompson went the distance in the circle for Wallace, allowing 11 hits. She struck out two.
The Govs only had three hits in the game, those coming off the bat of Jones, Rodie and Anna McElrath.
Still, Russo is optimistic about his team heading into the meat of the season.
“I like our offense and I think defensively we’ll be pretty good,” Russo said. “(Monday) against some really good pitching we scored 31 runs, so we’ll have to score a lot of runs. It will be a little different from last year when we could win those 5-2 and 3-2 games.”
