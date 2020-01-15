Just call it the fear factor.
Despite his team finishing with a 62-10 record a year ago, which included going 3-2 in the NJCAA Division I national tournament in St. George, Utah, Wallace College softball coach David Russo won’t rest on any laurels.
“I always think I coach by fear, because everybody we play I fear can beat us on any given day and we have to come prepared every day,” Russo said during a media day for area junior colleges held in Enterprise on Wednesday sponsored by Encore Sports Medicine.
“Every game is a war. If you just show up, you’re going to find yourself on the short end of a lot of games. I just worry about the game in front of us.”
The first game of the 2020 season isn’t that far off. The Lady Govs open play on Feb. 1 at home against Andrew College.
Until that day, Russo will be searching for the right combinations to put on the field.
“Last year at this time, I could have told y’all a lineup on the back of my hand,” Russo said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge right now.”
One returner Russo is counting heavily on is sophomore first baseman Asia Jones, a former Cottonwood High standout.
“I would say Asia is a pretty safe bet to be starting at first base and hitting clean-up for us,” Russo said. “Asia’s not only an outstanding hitter; she’s a very good defensive player.”
Starting shortstop Hannah Popwell is dealing with an injury and her status is unknown heading into the season.
“She had an outstanding year, but quite frankly she’s coming off an arm injury and we’re not quite sure if she’s going to be ready,” Russo said. “We have a lot new players, and even some of our sophomore players didn’t get a whole lot of playing time last year.
“A lot of our freshmen will be competing for spots. Carlee Colbert (freshman from Providence Christian) will be competing for an outfield spot. Macy Crawford, who played part-time for us last year, will probably gain a (starting) nod.
“It will be a relatively inexperienced team, but with a great work ethic and I think we have some decent team chemistry.”
Jones is ready to step up as a leader. She says the experience of playing in the national tournament is helpful.
“The experience shows you how good everybody else is so you can prepare your freshmen and help them to get ready,” Jones said. “We’re (sophomores) going to have to be the leaders for those coming in.”
The top two pitchers on last year’s team — Mallie Brown and Bailee Dempsey — have graduated.
“We lost two players that combined for over 60 wins last year, so our pitching staff will be extremely young and we’re not going to be as deep as I would like this year, but we’ll be OK,” Russo said.
“They’ll throw strikes and they’ll compete. We’ll have to play good defense and hopefully we’ll score some runs and win a game or two.”
After the success Wallace has enjoyed the last few years, Russo knows the team will keep a target on its back.
“We look forward to the challenge,” Russo said. “Our philosophy here has always been, ‘Let’s just take it one game at a time’ and we’ll see where we are at the end of the year.”
