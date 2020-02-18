softball logo

Wallace College and LaGrange College split a doubleheader in softball on Tuesday.

LaGrange took the opening game 9-8 and the Lady Govs bounced back to take the second game 4-2.

In the Wallace win, the game was tied 1-1 in the fourth before the Lady Govs scored three in the bottom of the fifth.

Kei-Kei Thompson got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and striking out three over seven innings.

Rory Long drove in two runs with a hit and Asia Jones had an RBI. Macy Crawford had a double.

In the opener, LaGrange scored six in the sixth inning in gaining the victory.

For Wallace, Jones had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Hannah Popwell had three hits, including a double, and had two RBIs. Brittany Carroll had two hits, with a double, and two RBIs. Carlee Colbert drove in a run with a hit.

