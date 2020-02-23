Pitching optional.
That might be one way to describe the Wallace Govs baseball game against the Columbia State Chargers Sunday afternoon. The two teams combined to score 25 runs and pounded out 26 hits. But this time the Govs managed to hold on for a 15-10 win at the Wallace campus.
“It was a typical Sunday afternoon baseball game,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “There were a lot of hits.”
It was a baseball game, but the score reflected more of a slow-pitch softball game. Only once in the nine-inning contest where the Govs able to get the Chargers to a clean one-two-three inning. On offense, only once did Wallace go down one-two-three.
The Govs scored early and often and needed to. Despite building big leads, the Chargers kept coming back.
The Govs scored once in the first inning on an RBI groundout from Ryan Tomlin that plated Chaz Salter, who had tripled.
The Govs appeared to be on their way to a blowout when they added five runs in the second. Mackenzie Hicks hit a two-run homer in the in the inning. The third run scored on an error, the fourth on a pitcher’s balk, and the final run scored on Jorge Ramirez’s RBI double. That put Wallace up 6-0.
Just as quickly as the Govs scored five runs, the Chargers bounced back with three of their own in the third. The runs came when a familiar problem for Wallace reared its head again — walks and hit batters.
And once again it was the bottom of the lineup. Wallace starter Clete Hartzog walked the eighth and ninth place hitters. Both eventually scored on a sacrifice fly and then a single by Jackson Jarvis. Cammerin Ridley was hit by a pitch, and he would later score on another sacrifice fly. Thanks to the Govs’ pitching woes, the Chargers cut the Wallace lead to 6-3.
Once again, though, Wallace built a huge lead. The Govs tacked on two runs in the fourth. Five more runs came in the fifth thanks to a two-run double by Chaz Salter, an RBI single from Tomlin, and a two-run home run from Ramirez.
Back came the Chargers, this time with four runs in the top of the sixth. The runs came courtesy of a two-run double from Cody Hutcherson, an RBI double from Joey Parliament, and an RBI single from Ridley.
The Govs were able to put some distance between the two teams when Tomlin connected for a two-run homer in the seventh only to see the Chargers respond with three runs in the top of the eighth. The Govs added their final run in the bottom of the eighth and managed to hold on from there.
“The good thing is we’re hitting the ball,” Sasser said. “But we can’t rely on that all year. Our pitchers have to learn they need to pound the strike zone.”
The Govs are on the road Tuesday to play Northwest Florida in Niceville. Wallace is not scheduled to play at home until March 3 against Grand Rapids.
