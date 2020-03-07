Lady Govs fall twice to Southern Union
The Wallace College Lady Govs softball team lost a doubleheader Saturday to Southern Union, falling 10-2 and 15-7.
In the opener, Wallace fell behind 5-0 in the first two innings and couldn’t recover against Southern Union, which hit three homers and pounded out 12 hits.
The Govs finished with six hits, two from Anna Polland. Hannah Popwell hit a solo homer and Macy Crawford and Asia Jones both earned a double. Hallie Jones scored off an Anna McElrath ground out for Wallace’s second run.
In game two, Southern Union broke it open with a nine-run third inning that made 13-1. The Bison had 18 hits, including eight-base hits.
For Wallace, Brittany Carroll had two hits, including a solo homer. Popwell and Crawford also had two hits each with Popwell earning a double. Asia Jones had a two-run double, Carlee Colbert a RBI bunt single and Bailey Hughes a RBI ground out. Abby Perkins added a double.
Govs fall twice to LBW
The Wallace Govs baseball team lost a doubleheader to conference rival LBW of Andalusia on Saturday, 3-2 and 6-2.
No other details were available on Saturday night.
