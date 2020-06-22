Hudson Wilt was on fire again, despite the rain.
Wilt, of Nashville, shot an 8-under-par 62 for the second straight day for a two-day 124 going into the final day of the Press Thornton Future Masters 13-14 age division.
“I had the same game plan and executed it the exact same way,” Wilt said.
A two-hour weather delay didn’t seem to bother Wilt, who made the turn at 3-under for the day and played even stronger down the stretch despite a light rain throughout.
“I birdied one and made about a 15-footer on three for birdie,” Wilt said of his final nine. “I then birdied the par 5 (No. 4). I was just making my putts, really.”
Some of the field was still trying to complete the round when played was called due to darkness. Those players will have to finish their second round early Tuesday morning. The ones making the cut will then advance to the final round later in the morning once pairings are set.
Wilt said he’s never played back-to-back rounds like this, but he’s not taking anything for granted going into the final round.
“Well, there’s still another day,” Wilt said.
Eight strokes back in second place is William Jennings of Greenville, S.C., who followed up a first round 65 with a 67 on Monday to stand at 132.
“I felt like I hit the ball better than yesterday, it’s just a couple of putts didn’t fall, but it was a solid round,” Jennings said.
Jennings had seven birdies on the day, on holes 1, 3, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 17. Bogeys came on 2, 7, 14 and 16.
“I made a good one (birdie) on No. 3, which is one of the hardest holes on the course,” Jennings said. “It’s a par 3 with water and I played it a little safer and had 20 feet and made the putt, so that was good.”
Despite the good play over two days, Jennings knows he had a big hill to climb to catch Wilt.
“I’ve just got to keep on playing like I’m playing and hopefully it will turn out well,” Jennings said.
Tied for third place at 137 are Jacob Blanton of West Point, Miss., Trey Marrion of Chesapeake, Va., and Jack Vojtko of Stow, Ohio.
Dothan’s Mason Crowder, who shot a 68 on Sunday, had a tougher time of it on Monday in coming in at 74.
“My driver was loose after the rain delay,” said Crowder, who made the turn at 2-over for the day after starting on the back nine. “It (rain delay) got to me mentally, like ‘Ah, it’s going to be tough out there and I’m not going to play as well.’ But after a couple of holes, I thought, ‘It’s not that bad and I just got to keep my mindset to each hole.’”
He finished strong with a birdie on his final hole of the day.
“I’ve just got to keep my mindset to know that I can actually put an under-par round,” Crowder said of going into the final round.
