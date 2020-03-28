The Wiregrass Cardinals baseball team will have registration and a parents meeting (no players) for ages 13-15 team Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wiregrass Cardinals Hitting Facility located at 1460 Co. Rd. 112, Midland City (corner of Napier Field Road and Paramore Road).
Coach Sammy Frichter will discuss schedules, player fees, advertising for team program, practice, complete player information forms, and obtain sizes for uniforms. Coronavirus concerns regarding practices will addressed.
For questions or more information, contact Frichter at 334-791-8620.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.