Keith Wyrick of Dothan made his first-ever hole-in-one at Roundabout Plantation Golf Course on July 20 – and it was one to remember.
Wyrick aced the par-4, 327-yard 18th hole with his driver. The shot was witnessed by Stan Hubbard, Matt Prichard, Charlie Blankenship and Greg Rogero.
