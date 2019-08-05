Dothan, representing Alabama in the Dixie Junior Boys World Series, was eliminated from the tournament after two tough losses on Monday in Aiken, S.C.
Dothan, which beat Virginia 13-5 in its opening game, lost to Mississippi 4-3 on Monday morning and then was eliminated in an 11-7 extra-inning loss to Tennessee on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Dothan, which had runners on second and third in the top of the seventh before Mississippi got the final out for the win. Dothan was led by Cole Ethridge with two hits.
In the second game on Monday, Tennessee rallied to tie the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh after two outs to send the game into extra innings before eventually getting the win.
For Dothan, Matt Dave Snell had three hits, including a triple, and Gant Underwood had three hits, including two doubles.
Bowden Lancaster, Adam Boyd, Win Brock, Harrison Hicks, Chapel Stickler, Connor Cody and Ethridge each had a hit.
