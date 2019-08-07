It took an extra game to do it, but Dothan National was able to complete the job and win the Dixie Ponytails X-Play World Series late Wednesday night by defeating host-team Hopkins County, Texas, 13-3.
Hopkins County had forced an if-necessary game earlier in the evening by handing Dothan its first loss of the double-elimination tournament, 6-4, to force the extra game.
Dothan dominated the finale, scoring four in the first inning, four in the fourth and five in the fifth to win in a rout.
Hopkins County scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Charlee Chandler picked up the win in the circle, allowing one hit in three innings of work. Kaleigh Heard pitched the final two innings and allowed two hits.
Mallory Magrino had two hits and two RBIs. Tylala Lingo had three hits and an RBI, while Sara Harris and Jaslyn Andrews each drove in two runs with a hit. Chandler had a hit and an RBI and Maya Swope had an RBI. Tionna Edwards had two hits and Mary Helen Mendheim contributed a hit.
In the earlier loss to Hopkins County, Dothan was led by Maddie Norris with a two-run homer. Heard had two hits and an RBI.
Dothan went 6-1 in the tournament.
