Dothan National won its third game in the Dixie Ponytails X-Play World Series in Hopkins County, Texas, late Sunday night by defeating host team Hopkins County 12-4.
Dothan fell behind 4-2 after two innings, but scored two in the third, five in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the win.
Kaleigh Heard got the win in the circle, allowing one hit over the final three innings. Charlee Chandler allowed three hits over the first three innings.
Tylala Lingo had three hits and two RBIs for Dothan. Heard drove in two runs with a hit. Tionna Edwards had three hits and an RBI, while Ava Claire Johnson and Sara Harris each drove in a run.
Dothan was scheduled to play South Carolina in the late game on Monday night. Both teams were undefeated going into the game.
